Inglewood Farm weathers catastrophic storm Organic operation looks to bounce back after losing nearly all of its winter crops Stephen Reed, Inglewood Harvest Barn Market manager, says about 80 percent of what the farm was growing was lost during the recent freeze. The weather is the kind that farmers dream about on this mid-January day as Stephen Reed walks among the plants on Inglewood Farm - sunny and mild.

