House GOP poised to reject use of Rainy Day Fund

Louisiana House Republicans are poised to reject Gov. John Bel Edwards' request to tap the state's Rainy Day Fund to mitigate the $313 million midyear budget shortfall, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. That would leave the full measure of the deficit to be filled by budget cuts.

