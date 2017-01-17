House GOP poised to reject use of Rainy Day Fund
Louisiana House Republicans are poised to reject Gov. John Bel Edwards' request to tap the state's Rainy Day Fund to mitigate the $313 million midyear budget shortfall, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. That would leave the full measure of the deficit to be filled by budget cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|Mon
|Bob Jr
|18
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09)
|Jan 8
|JustAGuy
|96
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC