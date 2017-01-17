Groups celebrate 10-year mark of La. ...

Groups celebrate 10-year mark of La. restaurant smoking ban

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Anti-smoking groups are touting the 10-year anniversary of Louisiana's law banning smoking in restaurants, schools and workplaces. The law, known as the Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act, took effect in January 2007.

