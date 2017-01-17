Groups celebrate 10-year mark of La. restaurant smoking ban
Anti-smoking groups are touting the 10-year anniversary of Louisiana's law banning smoking in restaurants, schools and workplaces. The law, known as the Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act, took effect in January 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|4 hr
|Fed Up
|21
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09)
|Jan 8
|JustAGuy
|96
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC