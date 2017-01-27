Governor: Cuts will be 'deep and pain...

Governor: Cuts will be 'deep and painful'; no new taxes

Friday Jan 27

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will call a 10-day special session beginning Feb. 13 to close the midyear budget deficit.

