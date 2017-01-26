Commentary: Deficits and the common good

Commentary: Deficits and the common good

Monday Jan 23

The latest news out of Baton Rouge reminds all Louisianans that our state remains mired in a cycle of structural deficits - a term used by Moody's Investors Service to describe former Gov. Bobby Jindal's irresponsible fiscal practices. In addition to a deficit from fiscal year 2016 , Louisiana is running a deficit of $304 million in the current fiscal year.

