Collaborative Investigation Results in Nearly Two Million Dollar Drug Bust
After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana. Investigators arrested Derrick Felton of Alexandria, LA yesterday for possession of a very large amount of illegal narcotics and a large sum of cash.
