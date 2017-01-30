Collaborative Investigation Results i...

Collaborative Investigation Results in Nearly Two Million Dollar Drug Bust

After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana. Investigators arrested Derrick Felton of Alexandria, LA yesterday for possession of a very large amount of illegal narcotics and a large sum of cash.

