Brothers sentenced to prison after fl...

Brothers sentenced to prison after flying drugs into Alexandria

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Town Talk

Two brothers who landed a drug-laden unregistered plane in Alexandria back in 2015 were sentenced last week to 10 months in prison, according to a release. Brothers sentenced to prison after flying drugs into Alexandria Two brothers who landed a drug-laden unregistered plane in Alexandria back in 2015 were sentenced last week to 10 months in prison, according to a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " 6 hr Nas nas 5
swingers (Jul '11) Jan 20 Really interested 3
Cleco CEO Jan 19 Fed Up 21
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jan 13 Musikologist 10
woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09) Jan 8 JustAGuy 96
Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol... Jan 3 CenLaGent 1
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Jan 3 Real 14
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at January 28 at 9:31AM CST

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC