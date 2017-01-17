Boil Advisory: Woodside Drive
Alexandria, Louisiana- Repairs made to a 2-inch service lateral in the 4400 block of Woodside Drive have resulted in the need for a boil water advisory, according to Utility Director Michael Marcotte. Because the water pressure in that line segment had to be discontinued, the water in that line segment may have been compromised.
