Beating death suspect to remain out on bond
One of the 16-year-old suspects in the Motel 6 beating death of a Lecompte man will remain out on bond, a Rapides Parish judge ruled on Tuesday. Beating death suspect to remain out on bond One of the 16-year-old suspects in the Motel 6 beating death of a Lecompte man will remain out on bond, a Rapides Parish judge ruled on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swingers (Jul '11)
|22 hr
|Really interested
|3
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 19
|Fed Up
|21
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09)
|Jan 8
|JustAGuy
|96
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
|who do you want to be the next rapides parish s... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|anet
|19,930
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC