Arrest Made in Christmas Night Home Invasion

On December 25th, 2016, Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Karla Street in reference to what was first reported as a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who stated a female suspect, identified as Lyric Chantal Long, 26 of Alexandria, had forced her way into the residence and threatened the victim, a guest and a 5 year old child with a knife.

