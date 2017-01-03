Arrest Made in Christmas Night Home I...

Arrest Made in Christmas Night Home Invasion

On December 25th, 2016, Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Karla Street in reference to what was first reported as a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who stated a female suspect, identified as Lyric Chantal Long, 26 of Alexandria, had forced her way into the residence and threatened the victim, a guest and a 5 year old child with a knife.

