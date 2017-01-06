Alexandria man charged in rape of juvenile An Alexandria man is facing first-degree rape and other charges after a weeks-long investigation, according to police. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/01/06/alexandria-man-charged-rape-juvenile/96244390/ Kenderick Ray Norris, 26, of the 2500 block of Culpepper Road, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on Thursday by the Pineville Police Department.

