10 companies netted $480M worth of Baton Rouge contracts last year
Ten companies hauled in roughly 57% of the $840 million the Baton Rouge city-parish government spent on goods and services contracts last year, according to a Daily Report analysis. Eight of those companies contracted with the city-parish to update Baton Rouge's sanitary sewer overflow program, which has been in the midst of a massive overhaul for the past 10 years.
