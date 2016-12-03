Ugly Sweater 5K 2016
Ugly Sweater 5K participants Chris Johnson and Christopher Stephens take part in a dance off to determine the male winner of the ugliest Christmas sweater. The Ugly Sweater 5K was part of Alex Winter Fete and held in the morning before other festivities were cancelled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|Fri
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Cheating wives
|Dec 20
|Taco
|10
|Jason mcdowell
|Dec 20
|name
|3
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
|LSU baseball coach
|Dec 10
|Baseball team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC