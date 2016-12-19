Police: As many as 9 kids rob man in ...

Police: As many as 9 kids rob man in Alexandria

Monday Dec 19

As many as nine kids robbed a man walking down an Alexandria street on Saturday, say police, and only two were caught. Police: As many as 9 kids rob man in Alexandria As many as nine kids robbed a man walking down an Alexandria street on Saturday, say police, and only two were caught.

Alexandria, LA

