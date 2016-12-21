Parent accused of threatening middle ...

Parent accused of threatening middle school coach

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Rapides Sheriff's deputies have arrested an Alexandria man for allegedly threatening a junior high school coach. Terry Fisher, 41, was booked with Assault on a School Teacher; Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School; Criminal Damage to Property over $500; Communicating of False Information of Planned Bombing on School Property, at a School Function, or in a Firearm-free Zone and Contempt of Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleco CEO 36 min Luke Cage 9
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Dec 28 Bigp 51
Dead Beat Dads Dec 26 Hilton is Back 10
Cheating wives Dec 20 Taco 10
Jason mcdowell Dec 20 name 3
Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11) Dec 13 last one to think 60
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Dec 13 last one to think 38
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at January 02 at 2:12PM CST

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,268

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC