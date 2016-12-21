Parent accused of threatening middle school coach

Rapides Sheriff's deputies have arrested an Alexandria man for allegedly threatening a junior high school coach. Terry Fisher, 41, was booked with Assault on a School Teacher; Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School; Criminal Damage to Property over $500; Communicating of False Information of Planned Bombing on School Property, at a School Function, or in a Firearm-free Zone and Contempt of Court.

