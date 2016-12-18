Louisiana moma s random act of kindness to delivery men and women inspires others
Lisa Gwin has inspired many online to put baskets of goodies on their doorstep for delivery men and women during this holiday season. ALEXANRIA, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|Fri
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Cheating wives
|Dec 20
|Taco
|10
|Jason mcdowell
|Dec 20
|name
|3
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
|LSU baseball coach
|Dec 10
|Baseball team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC