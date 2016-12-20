LHS students share ideas for road, TOPS improvements
This fall, students in Christine McCrory's Advanced Placement government and politics class have researched the state's infrastructure issues and lack of full funding for TOPS scholarships. On Monday, students presented their ideas to State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who suggested the class research those issues ahead of the spring legislative session.
