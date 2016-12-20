LHS students share ideas for road, TO...

LHS students share ideas for road, TOPS improvements

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

This fall, students in Christine McCrory's Advanced Placement government and politics class have researched the state's infrastructure issues and lack of full funding for TOPS scholarships. On Monday, students presented their ideas to State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who suggested the class research those issues ahead of the spring legislative session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleco CEO Wed Proofreader 8
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Wed Bigp 51
Dead Beat Dads Dec 26 Hilton is Back 10
Cheating wives Dec 20 Taco 10
Jason mcdowell Dec 20 name 3
Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11) Dec 13 last one to think 60
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Dec 13 last one to think 38
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,334

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC