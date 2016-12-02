Lawsuit against Louisiana College could settle
Lawsuit against Louisiana College could settle A lawsuit between a Baptist college in Pineville and its former president could settle outside of court. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/education/2016/12/02/lawsuit-against-louisiana-college-could-settle/94316800/ Joe Aguillard, former president of Louisiana College in Pineville, filed a petition for damages against the school, its current president and others in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|Fri
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Cheating wives
|Dec 20
|Taco
|10
|Jason mcdowell
|Dec 20
|name
|3
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
|LSU baseball coach
|Dec 10
|Baseball team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC