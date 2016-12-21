Flash Flood Watch for Parts of Acadia...

Flash Flood Watch for Parts of Acadia; More Rain on the Way

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 3 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Persistent showers will continue for another couple of days with a stagnant pattern in place keeping showers going out through west Louisiana for the remainder of the weekend. The rainfall has been centered along a stalled front which sits in a line from approximately Alexandria through Jennings and on into Cameron and the Gulf of Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dead Beat Dads Fri Taylor Ferrell 9
Cheating wives Dec 20 Taco 10
Jason mcdowell Dec 20 name 3
Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11) Dec 13 last one to think 60
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Dec 13 last one to think 38
News Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12) Dec 10 Blane Montgomery 15
LSU baseball coach Dec 10 Baseball team 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC