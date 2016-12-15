Cleco CEO on leave following domestic abuse arrest
According to the Alexandria Police Department, police responded to Olagues' home in Alexandria just before 8 p.m. Thursday in reference to a call about an alleged battery. In the initial police report obtained by News Channel 5, the responding officer wrote that photos were taken and Olagues was arrested and charged with one count of "domestic abuse strangulation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|Fri
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Cheating wives
|Dec 20
|Taco
|10
|Jason mcdowell
|Dec 20
|name
|3
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
|LSU baseball coach
|Dec 10
|Baseball team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC