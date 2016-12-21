Bishop T. F. Tenney of Alexandria opens US Senate Floor with prayer
Tuesday morning, US Senator Bill Cassidy, MD invited Bishop T. F. Tenney of Alexandria, Louisiana to open the US Senate floor with a prayer. Bishop Tenney has ministered in the United Pentecostal Church International for more than 65 years, including in several churches in Louisiana.
