Appeal of Alexandria man in homicide case denied
While two judges of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal upheld the 2015 negligent homicide sentence of Tedrick Richardson, one judge favored granting the Alexandria resident a new trial. Appeal of Alexandria man in homicide case denied While two judges of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal upheld the 2015 negligent homicide sentence of Tedrick Richardson, one judge favored granting the Alexandria resident a new trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|35 min
|Luke Cage
|9
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
|Dead Beat Dads
|Dec 26
|Hilton is Back
|10
|Cheating wives
|Dec 20
|Taco
|10
|Jason mcdowell
|Dec 20
|name
|3
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC