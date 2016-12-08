A woman who fled an Alexandria hospital when police began investigating a serious injury to her toddler later was identified as the same woman who left four children alone at Winterfete just the day before, according to a release. Alexandria mom charged with desertion, more after 2 incidents A woman who fled an Alexandria hospital when police began investigating a serious injury to her toddler later was identified as the same woman who left four children alone at Winterfete just the day before, according to a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.