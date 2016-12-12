Alexandria home invasion suspects face multiple charges
Two people who forced their way into an Alexandria home Friday are facing home invasion and other charges, according to police. Alexandria home invasion suspects face multiple charges Two people who forced their way into an Alexandria home Friday are facing home invasion and other charges, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|Fri
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Cheating wives
|Dec 20
|Taco
|10
|Jason mcdowell
|Dec 20
|name
|3
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
|LSU baseball coach
|Dec 10
|Baseball team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC