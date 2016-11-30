City moves to save Weiss & Goldring building Alexandria will take over threatened downtown landmark, in hopes of seeing it redeveloped Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2016/11/30/city-moves-save-weiss-goldring-building/94665124/ The donation of the Weiss & Goldring building was accepted by the city of Alexandria Tuesday, likely saving the downtown landmark from demolition. The Alexandria City Council accepted the donation of the Weiss & Goldring building Tuesday night, likely sparing the threatened landmark from demolition.

