SACS places Central Alabama Community...

SACS places Central Alabama Community College on probation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Alabama Live

An accrediting organization placed Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City on probation last week because of some financial issues. Central Alabama retains its accreditation during the 12-month probation, which was announced by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexander City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kasey Jones May '17 Dave 3
Trick or Treat (Oct '16) Oct '16 NCunigan 2
Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12) Oct '16 Sextoday 233
Bobby Sanders (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chvandt 1
News City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City (Aug '16) Aug '16 sgtnick 1
News Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ronnie B 1
alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16) Apr '16 James 2
See all Alexander City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexander City Forum Now

Alexander City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexander City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Alexander City, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,034 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC