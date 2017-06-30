SACS places Central Alabama Community College on probation
An accrediting organization placed Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City on probation last week because of some financial issues. Central Alabama retains its accreditation during the 12-month probation, which was announced by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
