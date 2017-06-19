Dog attack leaves 70-year-old Alexand...

Dog attack leaves 70-year-old Alexander City woman in hospital with severe wounds: Report

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Alabama Live

Two bulldogs reportedly viciously attacked a 70-year-old woman in Alexander City Thursday evening, sending her to the hospital covered in severe bites and puncture wounds. The incident lasted more than half an hour and left the woman - who was not identified in a report on the attack published by the Alexander City Outlook - in the hospital as of Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexander City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kasey Jones May '17 Dave 3
Trick or Treat (Oct '16) Oct '16 NCunigan 2
Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12) Oct '16 Sextoday 233
Bobby Sanders (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chvandt 1
News City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City (Aug '16) Aug '16 sgtnick 1
News Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ronnie B 1
alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16) Apr '16 James 2
See all Alexander City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexander City Forum Now

Alexander City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexander City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Alexander City, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC