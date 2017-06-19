Dog attack leaves 70-year-old Alexander City woman in hospital with severe wounds: Report
Two bulldogs reportedly viciously attacked a 70-year-old woman in Alexander City Thursday evening, sending her to the hospital covered in severe bites and puncture wounds. The incident lasted more than half an hour and left the woman - who was not identified in a report on the attack published by the Alexander City Outlook - in the hospital as of Saturday.
