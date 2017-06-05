Police arrest 3 more in Tallapoosa Co...

Police arrest 3 more in Tallapoosa County drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the Alexander City Housing Authority executed a number of arrest warrants and a search warrant that resulted in roughly 15 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia being seized. All three suspects were arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexander City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kasey Jones May 18 Dave 3
Trick or Treat (Oct '16) Oct '16 NCunigan 2
Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12) Oct '16 Sextoday 233
Bobby Sanders (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chvandt 1
News City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City (Aug '16) Aug '16 sgtnick 1
News Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ronnie B 1
alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16) Apr '16 James 2
See all Alexander City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexander City Forum Now

Alexander City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexander City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Alexander City, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC