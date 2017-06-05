Police arrest 3 more in Tallapoosa County drug bust
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the Alexander City Housing Authority executed a number of arrest warrants and a search warrant that resulted in roughly 15 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia being seized. All three suspects were arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Alexander City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kasey Jones
|May 18
|Dave
|3
|Trick or Treat (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|NCunigan
|2
|Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Sextoday
|233
|Bobby Sanders (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chvandt
|1
|City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sgtnick
|1
|Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ronnie B
|1
|alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexander City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC