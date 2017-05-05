Fast talker: Alabama's champion auctioneer slows down to explain
Chuck Bradley, who was named this year's Grand Champion Auctioneer by the Alabama Auctioneers Association, said part of doing the job well is reading the room. What do the faces say as the price keeps rising? What can you tell from the furrowed brow or the smile or the hand that halts, just before it rises to make the bid? "It's a lot more than just numbers," Bradley, 24, a resident of Alexander City, said.
