Four area teachers are finalists for ...

Four area teachers are finalists for Teacher of The Year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WTVM

Sixteen teachers from around Alabama have been selected as finalists for the 2017 Alabama Teacher of the Year award. Four of those educators are from the River Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexander City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trick or Treat (Oct '16) Oct '16 NCunigan 2
Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12) Oct '16 Sextoday 233
Bobby Sanders (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chvandt 1
News City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City (Aug '16) Aug '16 sgtnick 1
News Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ronnie B 1
alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16) Apr '16 James 2
News Athletics hot topic at CVCC merger hearing (Mar '16) Mar '16 kmonday18 1
See all Alexander City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexander City Forum Now

Alexander City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexander City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Alexander City, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC