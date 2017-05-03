Alex City road crews tackle major repairs on Lee Street
Major work is underway on a main thoroughfare through Alexander City. City crews are repairing a half-mile stretch of Lee Street, which leads to downtown off Highway 280.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexander City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kasey Jones
|Apr 29
|Mark
|1
|Trick or Treat (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|NCunigan
|2
|Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Sextoday
|233
|Bobby Sanders (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chvandt
|1
|City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sgtnick
|1
|Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ronnie B
|1
|alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexander City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC