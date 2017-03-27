Chief Jay Turner
Jay Turner was chosen for the position Monday night by the city council of Alexander City, beating out Birmingham Deputy Police Chief Allen Hatcher. Both veteran officers were interviewed by the council last week as finalists for the job.
