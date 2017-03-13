Alex city man facing charges related to child pornography
An Alexander City man is facing charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, per the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department. The initial investigation that led to these charges began as the result of a cyber tip, according to the ICAC.
