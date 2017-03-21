Alabama restaurant earns record ninth straight James Beard Award nomination
Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham, Ala., and its pastry chef, Dolester Miles, are finalists for the 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards. The Birmingham restaurant, generally regarded as one of the finest in the South, earned its ninth straight James Beard Foundation Award nomination for the country's most outstanding restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alexander City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trick or Treat
|Oct '16
|NCunigan
|2
|Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Sextoday
|233
|Bobby Sanders
|Sep '16
|Chvandt
|1
|City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sgtnick
|1
|Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ronnie B
|1
|alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|2
|Athletics hot topic at CVCC merger hearing (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kmonday18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexander City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC