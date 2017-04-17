Alabama college football player charged with murder
A college football player in Alabama has been charged with murder after police say he shot a high school basketball player who was out getting ready for his senior prom. Anthony Parker, an 18-year-old freshman at University of West Alabama, was arrested Tuesday for firing into an occupied vehicle, according to news reports.
