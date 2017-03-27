Alabama City Settles Debtors' Prison Class Action Case
A federal district court has approved the settlement of a class action stemming from what was effectively the operation of a debtors' prison. In Alexander City, Alabama, the courts were jailing people for their inability to pay court imposed fines.
