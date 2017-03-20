Alabama city accused of jailing poor ...

Alabama city accused of jailing poor people reaches legal settlement

Tuesday Mar 14

An Alabama city reached a legal settlement with the Southern Poverty Law Center Tuesday to end a class action lawsuit that accused it, and its chief of police, of illegally jailing people too poor to pay fines resulting from traffic and misdemeanor offences.

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 279,701,494

