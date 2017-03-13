Sabal Trail Pipeline Approaches Alabama
The pipeline will transport natural gas from the Transco pipeline north of Alexander City, Alabama, continue through Georgia, and end near Orlando in central Florida. Photo via HUSSAIN AHMED/AFP/Getty Images) A 515-mile-long natural gas pipeline under construction in east Alabama is on target to begin operation in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Alexander City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trick or Treat
|Oct '16
|NCunigan
|2
|Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Sextoday
|233
|Bobby Sanders
|Sep '16
|Chvandt
|1
|City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sgtnick
|1
|Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ronnie B
|1
|alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|2
|Athletics hot topic at CVCC merger hearing (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kmonday18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexander City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC