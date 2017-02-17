Alex City man indicted for murder after neighbor shot to death on lawnmower
The Alexander City man accused of shooting his neighbor as he cut his lawn has been indicted for murder. District Attorney Jeremy Duerr confirmed Friday that a grand jury had handed down the indictment against Franklin Price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexander City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trick or Treat
|Oct '16
|NCunigan
|2
|Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Sextoday
|233
|Bobby Sanders
|Sep '16
|Chvandt
|1
|City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sgtnick
|1
|Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ronnie B
|1
|alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|2
|Athletics hot topic at CVCC merger hearing (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kmonday18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexander City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC