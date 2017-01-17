Risk ramped up for severe weather on ...

Risk ramped up for severe weather on Monday in Alabama

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Alabama Live

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center substantially expanded and enhanced the risk for severe weather for Alabama on Monday -- but some local forecasters aren't seconding that idea for now. The SPC has placed a large part of west, central and south Alabama under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather on Monday.

