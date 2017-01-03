First Alert Weather: Rain, ice and sn...

First Alert Weather: Rain, ice and snow to impact Alabama

1 hr ago Read more: WTVM

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Chambers, Chilton, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties beginning 6 a.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Autauga, Bibb, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox counties.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tallapoosa County was issued at January 05 at 9:54PM CST

