First Alert Weather: Rain, ice and snow to impact Alabama

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Chambers, Chilton, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties beginning 6 a.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Autauga, Bibb, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.