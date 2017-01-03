First Alert Weather: Rain, ice and snow to impact Alabama
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Chambers, Chilton, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties beginning 6 a.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Autauga, Bibb, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox counties.
