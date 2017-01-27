First Alert: Heavy rainfall, limited threat for severe storms today
FIRST ALERT THURSDAY There is a limited risk for storms capable of producing severe weather across central Alabama today and tonight. This small possibility sets up mainly along and south of a line from Vernon to Fayette to Jasper to Birmingham to Talladega to Lineville and Alexander City.
