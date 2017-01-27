27-year-old fatally shot in Alex City early Wednesday
Ladarrell Lamar Hart, 27, was found dead at his house at 1522 Third St., according to the Alexander City Police Department. He had been shot twice, at least once in the chest, and the house was in disarray.
