Seizures caused by possible bad batch of spice in Alex City area
Another possible bad batch of spice has surfaced in our area, causing seizures and loss of consciousness in Alexander City. Last year, a dangerous batch of synthetic marijuana sent dozens to the hospital in Montgomery, and narcotics agents say it's still a big problem.
