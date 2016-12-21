Scammer targeting Central Alabama Electric Cooperative customers
CAEC officials say members living in the Alexander City area alerted the company about receiving a phone call where the caller stated the member's account was delinquent. The caller then stated that unless a certain amount was not paid, the service would be disconnected withing 30 minutes.
