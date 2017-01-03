Look Back ... to passing of an Alex C...

Look Back ... to passing of an Alex City icon, 1941

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Anniston Star

The wartime departure of the men and officers of the 27th Division from Fort McClellan came about suddenly, as a rip too soon, prompting this front-page editorial farewell on this date in 1941. Note the passing acknowledgement of ethnicity other than "white."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexander City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trick or Treat Oct '16 NCunigan 2
Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12) Oct '16 Sextoday 233
Bobby Sanders Sep '16 Chvandt 1
News City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City Aug '16 sgtnick 1
News Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ronnie B 1
alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16) Apr '16 James 2
News Athletics hot topic at CVCC merger hearing (Mar '16) Mar '16 kmonday18 1
See all Alexander City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexander City Forum Now

Alexander City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexander City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Alexander City, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,461 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC