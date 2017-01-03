Look Back ... to passing of an Alex City icon, 1941
The wartime departure of the men and officers of the 27th Division from Fort McClellan came about suddenly, as a rip too soon, prompting this front-page editorial farewell on this date in 1941. Note the passing acknowledgement of ethnicity other than "white."
