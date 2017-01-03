Alex City man faces attempted murder charge after girlfriend's throat cut
An Alexander City man has been arrested after allegedly slashing his girlfriend's throat. Investigators confirmed Vasco Orlando Woods, 43, is now charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexander City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trick or Treat
|Oct '16
|NCunigan
|2
|Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Sextoday
|233
|Bobby Sanders
|Sep '16
|Chvandt
|1
|City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City
|Aug '16
|sgtnick
|1
|Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ronnie B
|1
|alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|2
|Athletics hot topic at CVCC merger hearing (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kmonday18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexander City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC