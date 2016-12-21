Josh: Tuesday morning storms moving through Alabama
WAVE ONE ARRIVING NOW: A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms extends from Linden in Marengo County, over through Marbury in Autauga County and is approaching Alexander City as of this writing. It will continue pushing steadily eastward through the night.
Alexander City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trick or Treat
|Oct '16
|NCunigan
|2
|Any females 18 or older wanna Skype sex?? (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Sextoday
|233
|Bobby Sanders
|Sep '16
|Chvandt
|1
|City workers stage sick-out in Alexander City
|Aug '16
|sgtnick
|1
|Alexander City man tags police in Facebook post...
|Jul '16
|Ronnie B
|1
|alexander city married guy looking for snapchat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|2
|Athletics hot topic at CVCC merger hearing (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kmonday18
|1
