Watch: Man nearly hit by train while trying to save ladder

Jun 6, 2017

The man apparently slipped on the rainy pavement and fell while trying to retrieve his ladder which had fallen off a truck onto the railroad tracks at Beach Street near I-30. Dan Clark of Aledo captured the dramatic scene on his cellphone.

