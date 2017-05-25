Tony Romo falls short in return to U.S. Open qualifier
The retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shot a 75 at an 18-hole local qualifier at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo, Texas, and will not advance to the sectional qualifying round. Romo had an up-and-down day at Split Rail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NFL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|16 hr
|Mark Malick
|13
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Janna
|294
|R.D. Ryno (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Jackson
|5
|Fort Worth Bus Shelter Questionnaire
|Sun
|maria_tortilla620
|1
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Where Da White Women At
|May 7
|Reginald Kimbro
|1
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|May 7
|Sunsara Taylor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC